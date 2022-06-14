Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 296.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

