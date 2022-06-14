Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

