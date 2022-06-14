Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JFrog worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in JFrog by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in JFrog by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,210 shares of company stock worth $1,219,127 over the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.89. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

