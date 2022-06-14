Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,074 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

