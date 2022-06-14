Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 182,700 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 1,846.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of KC stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.