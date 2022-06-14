Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 28,347 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 297.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $388,140. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

