Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 29,417 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

