Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 61,715 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 231,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares during the period.

TTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TTM opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

