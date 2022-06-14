Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Waste Management by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 254,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 73,431 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

