Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Proto Labs worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,016,000 after purchasing an additional 609,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.41. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $98.26.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

