Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $391.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.90.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $21,278,430. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

