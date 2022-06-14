Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,467 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Delek US worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DK stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

