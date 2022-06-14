Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 304.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 325.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.99 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.