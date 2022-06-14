Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Centennial Resource Development worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 5.22. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.