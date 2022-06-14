Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140,241 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Trimble by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Trimble stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

