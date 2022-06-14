Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMERCO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AMERCO by 1,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $462.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $459.15 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

