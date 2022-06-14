Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,603.50 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,459.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,295.83.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

