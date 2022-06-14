Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,612 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

ZIM opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

