Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

