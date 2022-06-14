Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,828 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

SPCE opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.55. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.