Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 236.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

