Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,720,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,814,000 after acquiring an additional 642,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 516,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 539,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

