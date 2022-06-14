Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of ACV Auctions worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.