Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Maximus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter worth $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE MMS opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $94.79.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

