Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 328,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.99% of Metals Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTAL opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Metals Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

