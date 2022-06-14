Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 18,512 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

