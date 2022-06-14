Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

Shares of AIMC opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

