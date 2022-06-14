Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 72,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

