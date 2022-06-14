Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.