Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,027 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $320.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.89.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

