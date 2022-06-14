Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,824 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 0.49.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

