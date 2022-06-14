Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 189,322 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,322 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First BanCorp. worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 720,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $7,617,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,086,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 537,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

