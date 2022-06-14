Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,625 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 88,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

AVY stock opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

