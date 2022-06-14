Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $3,891,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

PZZA opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -152.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

