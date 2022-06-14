Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.