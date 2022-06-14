CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 738 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $213,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

