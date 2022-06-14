CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 986 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,329,398 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

