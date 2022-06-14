CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175,734 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 28,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 166,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 92,541 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

