CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

