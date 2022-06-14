CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $321.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $320.38 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

