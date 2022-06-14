CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

