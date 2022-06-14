CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

