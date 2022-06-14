CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NEM opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.