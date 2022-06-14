CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

