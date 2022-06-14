CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $162,515,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

RTX opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.