CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

