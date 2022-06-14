CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $212.62 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

