Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €63.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.31 ($62.83).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €34.24 ($35.66) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.63.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

