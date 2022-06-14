Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives $1,050.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 950 ($11.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.23) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.