DTE Energy (DTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on July 15th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

DTE Energy stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

